Cornish Pirates vice-captain John Stevens, winger Robin Wedlake and full-back Carwyn Penny have all signed new one-year contracts with the club.

Back rower Stevens, 27, has made 91 appearances for the Championship club since signing in 2013.

Yet he featured only nine times for the Pirates this season because of injury.

"His leadership in the squad has been invaluable, despite us sadly not seeing much of him this season," said joint head coach Alan Paver.

Wedlake, also 27, has scored 33 tries in 67 appearances after joining before the 2018-19 season.

"I still don't think we have seen the best of him yet," joint head coach Gavin Cattle said of Wedlake.

"Robin has good pace, and particularly strong physically he has that ability to finish. Having scored some fine tries, it is something both he and the team will be looking for more of."

Penny, 20, who has represented Wales at under-18 and under-20 level, featured 21 times this season in his debut year - having previously played for Dragons and Gloucester.

"In his first season we have seen that Carwyn gives us a good balance at the back," Cattle added.

"He and AJ [Cant] play 15 and provide good contrast, plus he has the ability to play first receiver to cover 10, which has been a massive asset."