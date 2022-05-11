Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean O'Connor moved to Jersey Reds from Munster in 2020

Jersey Reds forward Sean O'Connor will miss the rest of the season after being banned for four weeks.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the Championship Cup quarter-final second leg win over Hartpury for a tip tackle on fly-half James Williams.

O'Connor contested the charge but was found guilty by a disciplinary panel.

The ban means he will miss Jersey's Championship Cup semi-final against Coventry on Friday and the final if the club progress.

He will also miss either two or three meaningful pre-season or league fixtures next season depending on how Jersey fare against Coventry.