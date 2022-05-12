Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Ashton has scored 95 Premiership tries

All-time leading Premiership try-scorer Chris Ashton has signed a new deal with Leicester Tigers.

The 35-year-old former England winger joined Leicester on a short-term deal in February, and has since gone on to break the record for most tries scored in England's top-flight competition.

He has touched down six times in seven Premiership appearances for the table-topping Tigers so far.

The length of his new deal has not been disclosed.

Ashton has previously said he was grateful to be given a chance to continue his career with Tigers this year, with his career seemingly drawing to a close when he left Worcester Warriors in December.

Ashton has played for six Premiership clubs, starting out at Northampton in 2007 before moving to Saracens in 2012 where he helped them win two titles before a season at French side Toulon in 2017.

He returned to the English game in 2018 with Sale and spent time last season at Harlequins before a move to Worcester in January 2021.

A new deal with Steve Borthwick's Tigers comes with Leicester already guaranteed a top-two finish and a home semi-final in the play-offs.