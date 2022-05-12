Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

A review of the game's laws was promised in a new World Rugby welfare plan announced in July 2021

Five laws aimed at improving player welfare have been officially adopted after successful trials.

The World Rugby Council voted to add 50:22, goalline drop-out, pre-bound pods of players, penalising lower-limb clearouts and latching to the laws.

World Rugby said the move reflected an "ongoing commitment to injury prevention".

Focus on the risk of brain damage increased when ex-players began legal action against the game's authorities.

The laws will be operational from 1 July 2022, meaning they will be used at the women's World Cup in October and the men's event next year.

The council also voted that the scrum brake foot law - where hookers must extend a foot towards the opposition as they prepare for a scrum - that was trialled in the Six Nations would be tested globally and feature at World Cups.

The five laws adopted had been trialled for a year and World Rugby said it would continue to look at their impact on improving player welfare and preventing head injuries.

It also said there would be renewed focus on side entry at the breakdown in July's international fixtures.

What are the new laws?

A successful 50:22 kick will give a team put-in to the line-out if they kick into touch indirectly (ie. on the bounce) when kicking from their own half into the opposition 22m. The law aims to force players to drop deeper in the defensive line, creating space for attackers.

In the in-goal area, if an attacking player is held up, there is an attacking knock-on or an attacking kick is grounded by the defensive side, play will restart with a goalline drop-out . This is intended to reduce the number of scrums, reward good defence, encourage counter-attacking and increase the rate of ball in play.

Pre-bound pods of players: The practice of pods of three or more players being pre-bound before receiving the ball has been outlawed. The sanction will be a penalty kick.

Sanctioning the lower-limb clearout: Players who target/drop their weight onto the lower limbs of a jackler at the ruck - the player trying to steal the ball - will be penalised. The sanction will be a penalty kick.