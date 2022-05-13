Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wing Jasmine Joyce has won 25 caps for Wales

Wales wing Jasmine Joyce has undergone shoulder surgery in order to be fully fit for October's Rugby World Cup.

The 26-year-old Bristol Bears player will now miss the remainder of her club's Allianz Premier 15s campaign.

Joyce remains hopeful of playing some part in the warm-up Test away against Canada on 27 August.

"It was the right time to get this fixed in order to give me the best chance to be in the form of my life for Rugby World Cup," Joyce said.

"We have all of June off anyway and my rehab plan should see me return to a graduated training programme during our pre-season block in July.

"I'm hopeful that all being well I will be available for selection for the training camp and Test match in Canada in August, but I know there could be knock backs along the way.

"The key for me was to get this sorted now to give me the best opportunity to be flying come September."

Wales begin their World Cup campaign in New Zealand against Scotland on 9 October in Whangarei, before continuing their challenge against the hosts on 16 October in Auckland.

Their final Pool A game is back in Whangarei against Australia on 22 October.

"I'm gutted to miss Bristol Bears' push for the top spot in the Allianz Premier 15s but if I didn't have the op now I would miss this window of opportunity and would risk missing more rugby if I delayed it until after the World Cup," Joyce added.

"I'm lucky I have the support of the WRU's (Welsh Rugby Union) full-time programme and will be doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible.

"First it's full rest but I expect to be on the bike within a couple of weeks, providing the medical staff are happy."