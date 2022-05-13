Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

David Buttress took over as Dragons chairman in 2017

Dragons chairman David Buttress says he wants four regions to remain in Welsh professional rugby and expects his Gwent side will stay among them.

A proposal to reduce Welsh regions from four to three was made by an independent report for the Professional Rugby Board (PRB).

But Buttress believes Welsh Rugby Union-owned Dragons will survive.

"I believe that it will because it's about what's right for Welsh rugby," Buttress told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

The Oakwell report was commissioned for the consideration of the PRB, the body that runs the professional game in Wales and is made up of representatives of the regions and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Among a number of recommendations proposed as Welsh rugby's financial health and future was assessed, the reduction in regions was the most high-profile proposal.

After its meeting on 11 May, the PRB stated all four regions would "continue to play important roles in the professional game."

Whether that means Ospreys, Dragons, Scarlets and Cardiff exist in their current guises remains to be seen with different funding models being assessed.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says he believes Wales needs four sides to thrive and Buttress agrees.

"What's right for Welsh professional rugby is to have four teams, in my opinion," added Buttress.

"I don't think it would be a smart move to go down to three teams and it would be a wrong move for Welsh rugby long-term.

"I don't know how Wales wins Grand Slams and competes in latter stages of World Cups off the back of a shrinking player pool.

"So I don't think that would be smart. So personally it's four pro teams that are successful and growing in their own rights.

"That requires some changes and tough discussions off the field as well as making some sacrifices perhaps on it.

"Those discussions need to play out and we need to fix it, not shy away from those difficult conversations and be open with the public around that."

Former WRU chief executive David Moffett agrees with 'three-team' proposal

The Welsh regions failed to win a game in Europe this season and no team will finish in the top half of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

So Buttress is adamant change is needed for regional rugby to succeed.

"No-one's under any illusions," said Buttress.

"Regional rugby, the performance both off the field and on it, has not been good enough and we're going to have to make some changes.

"The people that are responsible for Welsh rugby, which is the WRU and the four professional regions who sit in the PRB as well as the two independent directors of PRB, need to make the decisions.

"It's not a report that makes the decisions, it's the people that run the game, so we have to make decisions, we're the ones responsible for the outcome and leaving that legacy.

"I feel there's nothing I see in Welsh rugby that stops us being successful other than ourselves.

"We get in the way of ourselves sometimes. Over the years, including when regional rugby was set up, there was too many fudges and we've got to be bold and clear, tell people what we're going to do and then go and do it.

"While there's been a lack of success at regional level, the set-up and structure that was put in place has served the Welsh national team very well.

"We've had the most successful era of Welsh rugby in terms of the national team since the 1970s."

'We'll find the correct solutions'

Buttress admits there are contrasting opinions among the four regions and with the WRU, but they all wanted Welsh rugby to be successful.

"I don't think I have ever sat on a boardroom where six or seven people all agree on everything," added Buttress.

"I don't think that's a realistic image to portray of ourselves or any sophisticated board to portray.

"What I do say is seven people who care passionately about the Welsh game and [they want to] make sure we create a successful professional game in Wales.

"While there are disagreements about what the solutions look like, I believe we will find the correct solutions and in the current structure we are operating in, but with some changes.

"When I look around the room in the PRB I see people who deeply care about the future of Welsh rugby.

"I am sure we are going to create a legacy which allows Wales and the four regions to go to greater strength and success.

"It is challenging, not easy, but I believe we will get to the right place."

Buttress says the solution will not be a short-term answer with more meetings planned to create a long-term strategy.

"The strategy will be shared when it's ready, we are still in discussions now and working well collectively to make those solutions," added Buttress.

"The timeline will be over the coming weeks and months, it won't be over the coming days, but that would not be a realistic expectation."