Guernsey had not lifted the Siam Cup in Jersey for 15 years

Guernsey thrashed Jersey 62-26 to win the Siam Cup on away turf for the first time since 2007.

Anthony Armstrong, Ciaran McGann, Oscar Baird and Callum Roberts went over as The Raiders led 26-19 at half time.

Armstrong completed his hat-trick as the Sarnians - who play in National Two South - ran in six tries after the break against Jersey's amateur side.

Jersey have won the Siam Cup 62 times to Guernsey's 17 victories since it was first contested in 1920.

The game was the first of two back-to-back matches between the sides as the clubs catch up on the 2020 and 2021 editions that were called off due to Covid-19.

Jersey won the first fixture between the islands this season with a 14-13 win in Guernsey in November.

Earlier in the day Jersey's women thrashed Guernsey 40-0 while the home side's veterans team - including island-born former England player Matt Banahan - hammered Guernsey's veterans 81-5 to win the Nash Cup.