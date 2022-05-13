Championship Cup: Jersey Reds are knocked out by Coventry
Coventry held on to beat Jersey Reds 20-17 and make the Championship Cup final despite conceding two late tries.
Scores for Senitiki Nayalo and Jordon Poole, along with a Tony Fenner penalty inside the first 20 minutes, proved decisive for Coventry as they led 17-0.
Wes White's try just before the break gave Jersey hope as the islanders piled on the pressure after the interval.
Nayalo was sin-binned early in the second half but the Reds could not find a way over until the final moments.
A second Fenner penalty with 10 minutes left was the first score of the second period as Coventry led 20-7.
Jersey scored an unconverted try from a rolling maul three minutes from full time before a Scott van Breda score in stoppage time, which was also unconverted, meant the islanders missed the chance to go through.
Coventry face the winners of the Saturday's semi-final where league champions Ealing host Cornish Pirates.
Should Ealing win Coventry will travel to the London side, but they would host the final if the Pirates are victorious.