Wayne Pivac led Wales to the Six Nations title in 2021 but has seen his side finish fifth in 2020 and 2022

Wales coach Wayne Pivac is set to retain Dan Biggar as captain for the three-Test summer tour of South Africa.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones is in line to be part of the touring party with Biggar keeping the captaincy he held during the Six Nations.

Jones missed the first four games of the tournament with a shoulder injury but returned for his 150th Wales cap in the defeat to Italy.

Uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell is in contention for a call-up.

Jones has regularly captained Wales since 2017 and helped his country to Six Nations success in 2019 and 2021, before leading the British and Irish Lions in the 2-1 series defeat against the Springboks last year.

The 36-year-old suffered a shoulder injury against New Zealand in October 2021 and only returned in the Six Nations finale against Italy five months later, with Northampton fly-half Biggar leading Wales during the tournament.

Jones has since played three games for Ospreys, while Lions back George North has played two matches for the same side after recovering from a knee injury which ruled him out for a year.

Justin Tipuric, Ken Owens, Willis Halaholo, Aaron Wainwright and Leigh Halfpenny are set to miss the trip, which begins with the first Test in Pretoria on 2 July before matches on successive Saturdays in Bloemfontein and Cape Town.

Tomos Williams, Josh Adams, Ross Moriarty, Will Rowlands, Wyn Jones, Johnny McNicholl, Leon Brown and Ben Carter are also injury concerns.