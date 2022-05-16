Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duhan van der Merwe scored as Worcester beat Gloucester to reach the Premiership Rugby Cup final

Premiership Rugby Cup Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Tuesday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester; score updates on the BBC Sport website

Semi-final-hero Duhan van der Merwe returns from injury to start for Worcester in their first Premiership Rugby Cup final against London Irish.

The Scotland winger is one of five changes to the Warriors side beaten by Saracens on 30 April.

London Irish also make five changes to the side beaten by Toulon in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Full-back Harry Arundell starts after running the length of the pitch to score a memorable try in France.

The match takes place at the Exiles' home, the Brentford Community Stadium.

Worcester came from behind to beat Gloucester in the semi-finals, while Irish eased past Premiership leaders Leicester to reach the final.

Van der Merwe is joined by full-back Jamie Shillcock and centre Ashley Beck in the Warriors' backline, while Ethan Waller comes in at prop.

Ted Hill will move to number eight, switching positions with Matt Kvesic, who moves to flanker.

Lucio Cinti starts on the wing for the Exiles, with Will Joseph coming in at centre.

Mike Willemse starts at hooker and Chunya Munga is in the second row.

The home side has won this fixture on both occasions this season, with Worcester winning 36-24 in the opening Premiership match of the season at Sixways, before the Exiles won comprehensively 43-12 in the return at the venue for the final.

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website:

"Cup finals are a special occasion in professional rugby and the players, staff and supporters are well within their right to be excited for Tuesday night's final.

"This has been a good competition for us this season and we are looking forward to tomorrow night.

"Worcester will come to west London with a full-strength squad, so we know we will have to be at our best to get a positive result."

Worcester Warriors coach Jonny Goodridge:

"It's our first final in seven years and also our first domestic final as a top-flight club so it's a really exciting occasion, not just for the players and playing staff, but the whole club - our supporters and administrative staff too.

"There are five coach-loads of supporters going down plus two more for staff and I'm sure that a lot of supporters will also be making their own way there.

"So we should be well supported - as we were for the semi-final at Gloucester - and it's going to be a fantastic occasion."

Line-ups

London Irish: Arundell; Cinti, Joseph, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Gigena, Willemse, M van der Merwe; Munga, Simmons, Rogerson (capt.), Gonzalez; Tuisue

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Parker, Mafi, Donnell, Englefield, Rona, Loader

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, D van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Waller, Annett, Judge; Batley, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Kvesic; Hill (capt.)

Replacements: Miller, Sutherland, McCallum, A Kitchener, Lewis, Chudley, Lawrence, Hearle

Referee: Wayne Barnes