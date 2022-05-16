Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton played as the Maori All Blacks beat Ireland in 2010

Ireland will play two mid-week fixtures against the Maori All Blacks on this year's summer tour of New Zealand.

Ireland will face the All Blacks in three Test matches in July.

The first match against the Maori All Blacks is on Wednesday, 29 June while the second game takes place following the second Test on Tuesday, 12 July.

"The Maori All Blacks will provide a stern test of our squad strength and depth," said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

"They are effectively a Test match side that have a proud tradition and impressive record of results. This tour is a huge opportunity for the group to develop and test itself against the best in their own backyard.

"Playing five games against such quality opposition will be of huge benefit to the group as we tour for the first time since 2018."

Ireland have played the Maori All Blacks on two previous occasions. In 1888 the New Zealand Natives beat Ireland 13-4 at Lansdowne Road while the Maori All Blacks secured victory in 2010 at the Rotorua International Stadium winning 31-28.