Joe Gray was part of Harlequins' Premiership-winning squad last season

Harlequins hooker Joe Gray will retire at the end of the season.

Gray, 33, is one of four players to have played in both of Harlequins' Premiership title-winning sides and helped Saracens win the 2019 title.

He played more than 170 times in two spells for Quins having started his career at Northampton.

"Harlequins is where I have spent 11 years of my career and the club I call home, it feels fitting that I'll hang up my boots here," Gray said.

"I'm extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to play this sport professionally for 16 years at a number of top clubs competing for and winning silverware.

"I've lifted every domestic trophy, the Challenge and Champions Cups and represented my country; moments that will live with me forever."