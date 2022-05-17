Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tyler Morgan scored his only try for Wales against Tonga in 2018

Five-cap Wales centre Tyler Morgan has been called up to Wales' sevens squad days after being released by Scarlets.

The former Dragons player, who made just two appearances for Scarlets this season, had his career disrupted by a diagnosis of type one diabetes in 2018.

He is one of 13 players named by Wales coach Richie Pugh for this weekend's World Rugby Sevens in Toulouse.

Pugh described Morgan's inclusion as a boost, adding: "Tyler's itching to play."

Pugh added: "When I invited him into the camp he jumped at the opportunity.

"It's just great having someone of his calibre and his experience and what he's achieved so far in his career - it's great to have that experience around the squad.

"I think he may admit that it was a bit of a shock to the system coming in, but like I say, two and a bit weeks now he's been in with us and he's been good and I think he's just looking forward to getting to Toulouse now."

Wales play in a group with France, Fiji and Kenya in the latest round of the World Rugby Sevens series, 20-22 May.

Newport-born Morgan started his career with Newport RFC and Dragons.

He made his international debut for Wales against Ireland prior to the 2015 World Cup where started against both Fiji and in the quarter-final defeat to South Africa.

Signed by the Scarlets in 2020, he made 19 appearances in total for the region.