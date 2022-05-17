Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scrum-half Lewis Jones made 120 appearances for Cardiff

Dragons have announced scrum-half Lewis Jones has agreed terms on a permanent move from Cardiff.

Jones joined the region on loan from Welsh rivals Cardiff earlier this season.

He has made six appearances for Dragons, having returned to fitness in March following a bicep injury.

"It's a fantastic group of boys here who have welcomed me into the set-up and who are all determined to bring success to the region," said Jones.

The 29-year-old joins fellow new recruits JJ Hanrahan, Sio Tomkinson, Max Clark, Angus O'Brien, Bradley Roberts, Rhodri Jones, Sean Lonsdale and George Nott in agreeing terms with Dragons.

"Lewis beings energy to the squad, has shown his quality again since returning from injury and his experience will be vital for helping develop the young players coming through our system," added Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.