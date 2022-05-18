Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jacques du Toit scored three tries in 32 games for Bath

Hooker Jacques du Toit will leave Bath this summer and join Italian United Rugby Championship side Zebre.

The 28-year-old former South Africa Under-20 player moved to Bath in January 2021 from Southern Kings and has also played for Cheetahs.

He went on to play 32 times for the club and scored on his debut in a Challenge Cup game against Zebre.

"Bath is a club steeped in history, and I'm honoured to have been able to write a short piece of that," du Toit said.

"I have worked very hard to be involved in as many games as I have and it's been my goal to make my family and Bath supporters proud. I leave this place knowing that I've given it my all."