Harvey Biljon played for Wasps and was backs coach at the Cornish Pirates before moving to Jersey

Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon has signed a new seven-year contract with the Championship club.

The 44-year-old, who took over in January 2014, has committed himself to the Reds until the summer of 2029.

Biljon led the islanders to their best-ever season as they finished fourth with 13 wins and six losses.

"This is a huge decision for me, and one I would not have made if I didn't have confidence in the direction in which the club is going," he said.

"The journey that we've been on so far has been tough at times, but extremely rewarding and enjoyable, and I absolutely believe the club can grow further and I want to be part of it.

"Who wouldn't want to live in a beautiful place and see something you love progress and have the chance to go to the next level? I'm really excited, and hope the Reds will get the support of the Island as we begin this next phase."

Biljon's deal comes as Jersey Reds are preparing to split from Jersey Rugby Club and become a separate professional entity.

Under his leadership, the island side have established themselves in the top half of the second tier and been a breeding ground for players to go on to play in the Premiership and at international level.

"Harvey has played a pivotal role in enabling the Reds to become an established force in the Championship, through to this season where we were part of a four-way contest for the league title until the closing weeks of the campaign," said chairman Mark Morgan.

"What's shone through very clearly is that Harvey doesn't feel a sense of 'job done' but has shown a real desire to take the club forward.

"It's no surprise that his achievements here have attracted interested from top-flight clubs, so we're delighted that he's committed to us for the next seven years."