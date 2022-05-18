Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Thomas has made 23 appearances for Ospreys

Premiership club Newcastle have signed Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old can also play at full-back and has made 23 appearances for the Swansea side.

The former Wales Under-20 international will join up with the Falcons ahead of next season.

"Moving to Newcastle is an exciting opportunity which I couldn't really turn down - it's a challenge I'm looking forward to," Thomas said external-link .

"There are loads of positive aspects to playing in the Premiership, and I want to go up to Newcastle, really compete and test myself.

"I like to take the ball to the line and challenge defences, have a crack and put players into space.

"I'd like to think I have an eye for a gap, so when it's on, it's on. I like to have a go, and that's pretty much my approach to it."

Ospreys are currently ninth in the United Rugby Championship with 44 points from 17 matches.

Newcastle are 11th in the Premiership with 33 points and two games of the season remaining.

Thomas' arrival for the 2022-23 campaign follows the signing of Spain lock Josh Peters from Doncaster Knights.