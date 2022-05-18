James Botham (left) made his Wales debut against Goergia in November 2020, in a team which also featured Seb Davies (right)

Dai Young says he is "disappointed" by the omission of Cardiff duo Seb Davies and James Botham from the Wales squad to tour South Africa in July.

Davies, who can play lock or in the back row, finished Wales' Six Nations campaign at blind-side flanker, while back row Botham has been in good form at the Arms Park.

Wayne Pivac included neither player in his 33-man squad for South Africa.

"You can never knock who they select," said Cardiff director of rugby Young.

"They're all quality players and for everybody that's left out there's a case for why they should be in there.

"So it's not an easy job for Wayne and his coaches to pick a 33 because it's not a lot at the end of the day."

Pivac has been looking for a hybrid player who can play at lock or flanker and Davies, 26, appeared to have made his case to fill that role in the Wales squad in the Six Nations.

But Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell and Cardiff number eight James Ratti - both of whom are uncapped - have been selected for the South Africa trip, with veteran Dan Lydiate recalled after injury.

"He (Davies) has been consistent over the last season, the autumn internationals and the Six Nations," Young added.

"If anything, he's been playing better over the last month or so, so I'm really surprised on that.

"Obviously, I don't pick the team. There's lots of good players to select but just on consistency and the past autumn internationals and the Six Nations, if you've been an ever present, I'm sure you're probably expecting to make the squad. So I'm sure he's disappointed and we're disappointed for him.

"It's just surprising from Seb's point of view because he has had the nod in all of the campaigns to date."

Young believes 24-year-old Botham, like Davies, is unfortunate not to have been selected.

"There are very competitive positions right across the squad, but the two I think that have probably got a real case to be really disappointed would be Seb and Jimbo (Botham)," he added.

"I think Jimbo has also played really well. He has played right across the back row for us, at six, eight and seven. He's been consistent in his performances, good with both sides of the ball.

"I'm disappointed for him and I'm sure he's going to be disappointed as well."

Young says Ratti, who was a member of this year's Six Nations squad, is worthy of another call-up.

"I think he deserved his inclusion in the Six Nations but unfortunately didn't get actual game-time and I'm sure he is hoping that he can get out on the field and show us what he can do," Young said.

"His form has been good all season. He's a genuine ball carrier.

"He's done it against some of the big teams as well, so there's no reason why he can't do that out in South Africa."