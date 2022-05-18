Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou featured for Argentina at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou has agreed a new contract to remain with the Welsh region.

The 28-year-old has made 23 appearances for the Welsh region since joining from Jaguares in 2021.

The Argentina international, who has won 36 caps, joins fellow scrum-halves Lewis Jones and Rhodri Williams in committing his future to Dragons.

"We are delighted that Gonzalo will extend his stay with us," said director of Dragons rugby Dean Ryan.

"He enables us to play a fast game and has clearly enjoyed being a Dragon over the last two seasons and testing himself in a new competition and environment.

"Gonzalo has big ambitions over the next 12 months, for both Dragons and his country, and we will look forward to seeing the impact he can make with both."

After signing the new deal, Bertranou said: "I am really happy to re-sign.

"There is a point in the life as a professional player when you must decide on your future, what direction you take, and now it is for me to be a Dragon.

"I want to achieve with this squad and leave a legacy at a club that is not in my home country."