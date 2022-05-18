Wales head coach Wayne Pivac talks to Jac Morgan in training during the 2022 Six Nations

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says he was surprised by the reasoning behind the decision to leave Jac Morgan out of Wales' squad to tour South Africa.

Head coach Wayne Pivac says he would like Morgan to work on his strength and conditioning ahead of next season.

The flanker made his Wales debut during the 2022 Six Nations but failed to make the 33-man summer squad, with Pivac preferring the uncapped Tommy Reffell.

Booth says Morgan has been one of Ospreys' "stand-out players" this year.

"I had a good chat to Jac around what we want him to do in the off-season and that's a big work-on in terms of what he can do in the strength and conditioning area," Pivac explained.

"The game's a really physical game. Where we're going, South Africa, there are a lot of very big men.

"We've asked him to improve, if he can, in that area of physicality when he's over the ball, being even stronger than he is.

"He'll go away and work hard at his game, I know that. He's a young guy and he's desperate to get back into the side. It's all ahead of him."

Booth believes Morgan has demonstrated physical characteristics during his first season with Ospreys after joining from Scarlets.

"I've had conversations with Wayne and his decisions and I had a conversation around Jac," said Booth.

"All I can talk about is the performance Jac has produced for us and he's been one of our stand-out players - along with Rhys Webb - all year.

"In relation to what he does from a performance point of view, he's in the top three for tackles completed, top three for dominant tackles and top three for breakdown steals.

"Wayne knows what he wants to do in South Africa, what sort of game he wants to play. All I can comment on is that I know Jac will use it as fuel to get better.

Wales aiming to banish 'emotional scars' on South Africa trip, says Wayne Pivac

"He can't control [selection], all he can control is what he does next. But from a performance point of view in the URC, he's been one of our stand-out players.

"It's Wayne's decision. He has his reasons and the questions for reasons why are levelled towards him, all I can do is support our player when he gets dropped and left out and help put him back on track to where he wants to go.

"But from a forwards point of view, against the Stormers for example, South African opposition, he had four steals against them in South Africa.

"Wayne's made his decision, all Jac can control is what he does next and that's the game on Friday [against Bulls]."

Booth backed Morgan to respond to the disappointment of missing out on selection, with the Ospreys coach saying he had a role to play in this process.

"He is a committed, passionate man who is young in his age but his outlook is very mature and he's surrounded by a lot of people who have gone through it before," said Booth.

"We've spoken about it, as I have done with other players, and our job is to produce winning performances and performances that show the team and Jac in their best light, which forces the issue.

"When people miss out they are very emotional about it and frustrated. They want clarity on what it actually means.

"That's when your head coach becomes a massive support and help to nurture frustrations and disappointment in the right way.

"This is a resilience test and once the wounds heal over a little, he'll be putting his hand up to get himself noticed and getting back up that international ladder."