Joe Gray won the Premiership with Harlequins last season

Harlequins hooker Joe Gray has been named the new head coach of London Scottish from next season.

The 33-year-old announced on Wednesday that he is to retire from playing at the end of the season.

Gray, who has one England cap, has played 170 times for Quins and won two Premiership titles in two spells at the club.

Scottish finished bottom of the Championship this season but will stay in the league as there is no relegation this season.

"I'm delighted to share the news of my new coaching roles next season. I started coaching at 18 after a knee injury early in my career and have coached ever since," he told the club's website external-link .

Gray began his career at Northampton in 2007, winning the Championship as Saints were promoted in 2007-08, before moving to Harlequins in 2010.

He joined London rivals Saracens for a two-year spell in 2018, winning a Premiership and European Champions Cup double in his first season, before returning to Quins in 2018.

He also won the European Challenge Cup and Anglo-Welsh Cup with Harlequins.

Gray will work under newly appointed director of rugby Bryan Redpath at the Richmond club.