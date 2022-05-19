Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henderson was forced off injured early in Ulster's win over Edinburgh

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Sharks Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC iPlayer

Ulster captain Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey are both fit to start in Friday's United Rugby Championship match at home to Sharks.

The pair were injury doubts but are named as scrum-half John Cooney replaces Nathan Doak as one of three changes to Dan McFarland's side from the team that defeated Edinburgh.

Tom O'Toole comes in at prop in place of Gareth Milasinovich and Alan O'Connor starts in the second row ahead of Kieran Treadwell, with the replaced trio all on the bench.

Cooney will be one cap away from 100 Ulster appearances on Friday as he is named to partner Billy Burns at fly-half.

Ulster are in fifth place in the URC table going into the final weekend, just a point behind third-placed Sharks.

Both teams know that victory at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium on Friday night would guarantee them a home quarter-final in the inaugural URC competition.

Ulster have won one and lost one of their two URC matches since that crushing Champions Cup defeat over two legs by Toulouse last month.

McFarland's men lost 24-17 at home to Munster before their 16-10 victory away to Edinburgh on 30 April.

Lukhanyo Am returns to the Cell C Sharks starting line-up as head coach Sean Everitt also makes three changes from their 41-21 penultimate round victory over Connacht at the end of April.

There is a new lock pairing of Ruben van Heerden and Reniel Hugo who come in for Le Roux Roets and Gerbrandt Grobler respectively.

Ulster: Lowry, Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy, Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor, Henderson (Capt.), Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Treadwell, Rea, Doak, Moore, Lyttle.

Sharks: Fassi; Kok, Am, Louw, Mapimpi; Bosch, Hendrikse; Nche, Mbonambi, du Toit (Capt); van Heerden, Hugo; Kolisi, Venter, Buthelezi.

Replacements: Vuuren, Mchunu, Mchunu, Andrews, Labuschagne, Notshe, Williams, Chamberlain.