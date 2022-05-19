Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Jonathan Davies' only Six Nations start in 2022 was against France

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel admits he was surprised Jonathan Davies was omitted from the latest Wales squad.

The 100-cap international centre was overlooked by Wayne Pivac for this summer's three-Test series in South Africa.

Davies, 34, has been out of favour since captaining Wales against the Springboks last autumn and only started one Six Nations game this year.

"He will be striving to make that next squad," said Peel.

"I am obviously disappointed for Jon, because post-Six Nations he has played very well for us.

"He is a player that has led here as captain and has been excellent. I am a big fan of his and I think he can contribute.

"I know Jon for a fact is very professional in the way he goes about his business."

While there is no place for British and Irish Lion Davies, Peel welcomed the return of fly-half Rhys Patchell to the international set-up.

The 29-year-old, who last played for Wales in October 2020, endured a lengthy lay-off with concussion and leg injuries.

"Since post-World Cup he has been in and out of the squad with injury, and it has been difficult," said Peel.

"Even this year he has had an up and down season in terms of injury and niggles, but undoubtedly when he has been available he has been a big bonus.

"It is good for him that he has put some demons to rest from injuries and has been able to get himself back."