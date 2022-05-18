Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's Laura Delgado (left) and Bristol's Rownita Marston will not feature in Sunday's match at Sandy Park

Exeter prop Laura Delgado and Bristol forward Rownita Marston will miss their clubs' Premier 15s play-off campaigns after being banned for three weeks.

Delgado was sent off for a dangerous tackle against the Bears at Sandy Park last week.

Marston was cited after the game for a dangerous tackle with a disciplinary panel judging the offence met the red card threshold.

Both players will miss the semi-final between the two sides this weekend.

The player whose side wins will also miss the final with the player on the losing side missing games once their club's fixture schedule is known.

Both players could have their bans for games next season reduced if they complete a World Rugby Coaching Intervention Process.