Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Semesa Rokoduguni won England honours thanks to his club form with Bath

England international winger Semesa Rokoduguni will leave Bath Rugby at the end of the current Premiership season, ending a 10-year stay at the Rec.

The 34-year-old Fiji-born flier has amassed more than 70 tries in 190-plus games for the Blue, Black and Whites since his debut in 2012.

Rokoduguni has worked his club and country commitments around his role as a British Army Lance Corporal.

He said he was "extremely proud and honoured" to have played for the club.

"I'm also grateful to the British Army for their support and the opportunity to fulfil my dream of playing professional rugby in the Premiership.

"I have experienced and learned so much throughout my career here, and I've been fortunate to work with so many amazing coaches, players and people."

The 2014-15 season was his biggest highlight, scoring 10 tries to help Bath to the Premiership final, and he later played in the 2015 Rugby World Cup for England.