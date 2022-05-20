Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Liam Williams will finish his second stint with Scarlets after re-signing for the region from Saracens

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Stormers Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 21 May Time: 17:10 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Live Radio Wales commentary on SW FM & SW DAB, the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand.

Wales back Liam Williams will play his final game for Scarlets against Stormers in the last United Rugby Championship (URC) game of the season.

Williams, Tom Rogers, Shaun Evans, Tom Price and Aaron Shingler are the five starting changes from the side who lost to Ospreys.

Influential Tonga lock Sam Lousi is missing through injury.

Stormers have made two changes with lock Salmaan Moerat and scrum-half Stefan Ungerer starting.

Williams, who will join Cardiff next season, has overcome a hamstring issue and is selected on the right wing, while Rogers lines up at full-back after recovering from an ankle injury.

Hooker Ryan Elias is missing with an Achilles injury and replaced by Evans.

Lousi is ruled out after undergoing surgery on a damaged thumb with Tom Price partnering namesake Jac Price in the second row.

In the back row, Shingler comes in at blind-side with Josh Macleod switching to open-side flanker.

Fly-half Sam Costelow starts ahead of Rhys Patchell, who has been named in Wales' squad to travel to South Africa this summer.

Welsh shield hopes

Scarlets go into the final game of the season level on points with Ospreys, but needing to better their neighbours' result to pip them to the Welsh shield - the status as the URC's top Welsh side - and claim a place in next season's European Champions Cup.

Ospreys are playing the day before and if they secure a bonus-point win against Bulls, Scarlets will not be able to top their local rivals.

Stormers are in fourth place and level on points with third place Sharks in the contest to be top South African side, with Durban-based Sharks at Ulster on Friday.

Scarlets have lost two of their last three URC games while Stormers have won their last seven league matches - though they have all been at home in Cape Town.

They have won all three previous matches they have played against Welsh opponents.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel: "I have said before, one of our goals is to be top of the Welsh shield and we have got that to play for this weekend.

"It is slightly out of our hands with Ospreys playing on Friday, but we have prepped for having to win this game. We realise we have a difficult proposition coming to town, it is going to be a tough game, but one we are relishing.

"We have seen over the course of the season with the new format of the URC and the South African sides coming in, that it has added quality and we have seen how difficult the competition is.

"The standard has risen, it is exciting to have a side like the Stormers here. They have got good players who have played at the top end of the game.

Stormers head coach John Dobson: "We have had a great run of wins at home and this week is a chance to show what we can do up here.

"The players understand what is required against a Scarlets team that will also be highly motivated.

"We will need full focus and execution to get the result that we need."

Scarlets: Tom Rogers; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies (capt), Johnny Williams, Ryan Conbeer; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Steff Thomas, Shaun Evans, Javan Sebastian, Tom Price, Jac Price, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Daf Hughes, Phil Price, WillGriff John, Morgan Jones, Tomas Lezana, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Joe Roberts.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant; Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer; Steven Kitshoff (capt), JJ Kotze, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Marvin Orie, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Evan Roos.

Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Nama Xaba, Marcel Theunissen, Godlen Masimla, Cornel Smit.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistant referees: Gareth Newman & Rhys Jones (WRU)

TMO: Wayne Davies (WRU).