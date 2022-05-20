Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

While Andrew Conway returns, Munster are without captain Peter O'Mahony after he injured his shoulder in the Champions Cup quarter-final defeat by Toulouse

United Rugby Championship: Leinster v Munster Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 21 May Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Fit-again Ireland wing Andrew Conway will make his first Munster appearance since January in Saturday's crucial United Rugby Championship fixture against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium.

Conway has recovered from a knee issue and is one of four changes made by coach Johann van Graan from the Champions Cup defeat by Toulouse.

Thomas Ahern, Dan Goggin and John Ryan also come in but Peter O'Mahony is out.

Ireland internationals Jordan Larmour and Ryan Baird return for Leinster.

While Leinster have already secured top spot and top seeding for the play-offs, a win for Munster will guarantee second spot and the home quarter-final that goes with it.

Munster are without captain Peter O'Mahony, Simon Zebo and Damian de Allende with Jack O'Donoghue set to skipper the side.

Mike Haley starts at full-back, Goggin and Chris Farrell are named in midfield with the half-back partnership of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery unchanged.

Keith Earls moves to the left wing with Conway to start on the right, while Fineen Wycherley joins Alex Kendellen and O'Donoghue in the back row.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has opted to rest several players ahead of next week's Champions Cup final against La Rochelle in Marseille with Larmour and Baird returning from injury.

Larmour is included in a back three alongside Rob Russell and Rory O'Loughlin, Harry Byrne is named at fly-half while Ed Byrne captains the side in Johnny Sexton's absence.

Leinster: Larmour; Russell, Osborne, Frawley, O'Loughlin; H Byrne, Foley; E Byrne (capt), Cronin, Clarkson, McCarthy, J Murphy, Baird, Penny, Deegan.

Replacements: McKee, Dooley, Healy, Toner, Soroka, B Murphy, Hawkshaw, A Byrne.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, Goggin, Earls; Carbery, Murray; J Wycherley, Scannell, Ryan, Kleyn, Ahern, F Wycherley, Kendellen, O'Donoghue (capt).

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Knox, Jenkins, Daly, Casey, Healy, Scannell.