Sean O'Brien's stellar 14-year career will come to an end at Bath on Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 21 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wales and British and Irish Lions forward Taulupe Faletau and England winger Semesa Rokoduguni start on their final home appearances for Bath.

Max Clark and Valeriy Mozorov, who are also leaving the club in the summer, play as Bath aim to climb off the bottom of the Premiership table.

Irish, currently in eighth place, are playing their final game of the season.

Former Ireland and British and Irish Lions forward Sean O'Brien plays for the final time before retiring.

The 35-year-old, who was the 2011 European Player of the Year, has spent the past three seasons at the Exiles after 11 years at Leinster, where he won four European titles and played at two World Cups.

Bath include former England fly-half Danny Cipriani on the bench in what could be his penultimate appearance in the Premiership.

The 34-year-old announced last month that he was going to join an overseas club.

A victory, draw or a losing bonus point would see Bath move off the bottom of the Premiership, with second-from-bottom Worcester on their bye week.

A bonus-point win could see them go up to 11th place if Newcastle were to lose at home to leader Leicester.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Cokanasiga; Bailey, Spencer; Morozov, Doughty, Stuart, Williams, Ewels (capt), Reid, Underhill, Faletau.

Replacements: Dunn, Obano, Fia, Richards, Coetzee, Simpson, Cipriani, Muir.

London Irish: Parton; Rowe, Rona, Van Rensburg, Loader; Jackson, Phipps (capt); Goodrick-Clarke, Creevy, Hoskins, Nott, Coleman, Donnell, Pearson, O'Brien.

Replacements: Cornish, Gigena, Van der Merwe, Munga, Cunningham-South, Gonzalez, White, Arundell.

Referee: Christophe Ridley