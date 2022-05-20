Sean Maitland signed a new one-year contract with Saracens this week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Saturday, 21 May Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Saracens will guarantee a home Premiership semi-final with a win against Northampton at StoneX Stadium.

The north London side can go top of the table with a bonus-point victory if Leicester lose at Newcastle.

Sean Maitland, who signed a new one-year contract this week, returns to the side in place of Max Malins.

Fourth-place Saints make four changes to the side that beat Harlequins 32-31 last month, with Wales captain Dan Biggar returning at fly-half.

Aaron Hinkley starts his first league game for the club at flanker, while Ehren Painter comes into the front row at prop and Courtnall Skosan starts on the wing.

The home side are otherwise unchanged from the team that was beaten by Toulon in the European Challenge Cup semi-final last weekend.

Saracens wing Rotimi Segun told the club website: "Northampton are a group that love to play attacking rugby but we are pushing to secure a home semi and first and foremost that's what we're going after.

"We know what went wrong last week and we know that there is loads to improve on, and this is the first opportunity to do it.

"The Premiership is now the only competition we can go for so we want to put our teeth straight back in to it."

Northampton Saints forward Alex Coles told the club website: "We did have some really good momentum coming off the back of that Harlequins game, and you want to be able to harness that into the next game.

"But then also a lot of boys are playing a lot of rugby and, for them, it might have been just what they needed to make sure those little knocks here and there could be freshened up for them to be ready to go.

"It's also given us more time to prepare tactically for Saracens. There are two sides to it, but I'd like to think we'll be fresh and ready to go."

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Daly, Tompkins, Segun; Farrell (capt.), Davies; M Vunipola, George, Koch; Itoje, Isiekwe; McFarland, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Lewis, Adams-Hale, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Wray, Van Zyl, Lozowski, Lewington.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor, Dingwall, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Haywood, Painter; Coles, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Hinkley, Ludlam (capt.)

Replacements: Matevesi, Waller, Hill, Moon, Nansen, James, Hutchinson, Sleightholme.

Referee: Matthew Carley