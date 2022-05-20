Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Adam Warren spent four years playing for Scarlets before moving to Dragons in 2015

Centre Adam Warren is among 16 players set to be released by the Dragons at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Forwards Dan Baker, Greg Bateman, Mesake Doge, Harry Fry, Joe Maksymiw and Max Williams also leave the region.

Half-backs Dan Babos, Evan Lloyd and Josh Lewis, centre Tom Griffiths, wings Jonah Holmes and Owen Jenkins and full-back Will Talbot-Davies complete the list of contracted players leaving.

Hooker Taylor Davies and full-back Jordan Olowofela depart after loans.

"We would like to thank all the players for their commitment and effort throughout their time as Dragons," said director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"It is a difficult time of year, but we must make difficult decisions if we want change.

"The players have continued to give everything to the jersey, as they have always done, and I'm in awe of their efforts during this period.

"I'm sure our supporters will give them the reception they deserve following our final game with the Emirates Lions and we wish them every success with their future endeavours."

The 16 departing players join Richard Hibbard, Aaron Jarvis, Tavis Knoyle and Jamie Roberts who all left Rodney Parade earlier in the campaign.

New recruits include Rob Evans (Scarlets), Sio Tomkinson (Highlanders), Bradley Roberts (Ulster), JJ Hanrahan (Clermont Auvergne), Rhodri Jones (Ospreys), Sean Lonsdale (Exeter), Max Clark (Bath), George Nott (London Irish) and Angus O'Brien (Scarlets).