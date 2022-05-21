Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guernsey have dominated the Siam Cup since Jersey's professional players have been barred from playing in the fixture.

Guernsey thrashed Jersey for the second successive week to retain the Siam Cup with a 52-0 win at Footes Lane.

Having won 62-26 last week the National Two South side were ruthless in the second half against Jersey Reds' amateur Athletic side.

Guernsey led 7-0 at the break thanks to Joe Andresen's 34th-minute try.

But two tries for Adam Armstrong, a second for Andresen, a penalty try and one each for Douglas Horrocks and Matt Armstrong secured another win.

Guernsey gained revenge for their 14-13 loss at Footes Lane in November as an unprecedented three inter-island games were played this season to make up for the matches cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The win came after Guernsey's women had beaten their Jersey counterparts 13-2 to avenge a 40-0 loss at St Peter last week.