Siam Cup: Guernsey thrash Jersey 52-0 to retain inter-island rugby title
Guernsey thrashed Jersey for the second successive week to retain the Siam Cup with a 52-0 win at Footes Lane.
Having won 62-26 last week the National Two South side were ruthless in the second half against Jersey Reds' amateur Athletic side.
Guernsey led 7-0 at the break thanks to Joe Andresen's 34th-minute try.
But two tries for Adam Armstrong, a second for Andresen, a penalty try and one each for Douglas Horrocks and Matt Armstrong secured another win.
Guernsey gained revenge for their 14-13 loss at Footes Lane in November as an unprecedented three inter-island games were played this season to make up for the matches cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The win came after Guernsey's women had beaten their Jersey counterparts 13-2 to avenge a 40-0 loss at St Peter last week.