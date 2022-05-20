Close menu

Women's Premier 15s: Watch Sunday's semi-finals live on the BBC

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harlequins captain Rachael Burford lifts the Premier 15s trophy
Harlequins are defending the title they won for the first time last season
Women's Premier 15s semi-finals
Date: Sunday, 22 May Fixtures: Saracens v Harlequins (14:00 BST), Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears (16:30 BST) Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC iPlayer (UK only)

Sunday's Women's Premier 15s semi-finals will be shown live back to back in the UK on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.

Defending champions Harlequins and table-toppers Saracens get the action under way as they meet in a repeat of last year's final (14:00 BST).

Having won their first title last May, Quins finished fourth in the table this season to set up a last-four match against Sarries.

Exeter Chiefs will host Bristol Bears in the second of the day's semi-finals (16:30), having beaten the same opposition 29-26 on the final day of the regular season.

Chiefs fought back from four points down to triumph despite the late sending off of prop Laura Delgado for a dangerous tackle.

Delgado and Bristol forward Rownita Marston, who was cited after the game for a dangerous tackle, will both miss Sunday's match.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured