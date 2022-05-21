Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn scored the first try at Murrayfield

United Rugby Championship Edinburgh: (13) 28 Tries: Kinghorn, Bradbury Con: Boffelli Pens: Boffelli 3 Glasgow Warriors: (6) 11 Pens: Thompson 2

Edinburgh secured qualification for next season's Champions Cup and reclaimed the 1872 Cup after a dominant win over derby rivals Glasgow Warriors.

Mike Blair's side also avoid a United Rugby Championship play-off quarter-final away to leaders Leinster after leapfrogging the visitors into seventh.

Glasgow will instead face the Irish side as Edinburgh visit Stormers.

Blair Kinghorn, Magnus Bradbury and Damien Hoyland scored home tries before Ollie Smith's reply at Murrayfield.

Edinburgh went into the game needing to win by 14 points to overturn the 30-17 defeat at Scotstoun in March to prevent Glasgow holding on to the 1872 Cup and did so with some ease.

A victory was all they needed to top the inaugural Scottish-Italian mini-league within the URC, but more importantly it came with it the honour of being Scotland's representatives in Europe's top competition next season while Glasgow are consigned to the Challenge Cup.

Tensions were high given the winner-takes-all nature of what is normally a keenly contested derby and Warriors started brightly, but it was Edinburgh who struck first after centre Sam Johnson conceded two penalties in quick succession in front of the posts.

Emilliano Boffelli missed his first 22-metre attempt, but the Argentina back made no mistake with his second.

Ross Thompson replied from under the posts after Hamish Watson was ruled offside, but Edinburgh began to take control after fly-half Kinghorn evaded a Johnson tackle with a clever spin and reached over the line despite the attentions of Rufus McLean with half an hour played.

Boffelli added the conversion, but although Thompson narrowed the gap to four points just before the break when Luke Crosbie was penalised for playing the ball on the deck, that was immediately cancelled out by the home full-back when Glasgow captain Ryan Wilson obstructed at the restart.

Edinburgh quickly established further dominance at the start of the second half when Darcy Graham and Chris Dean combined to open the gap for back-row Bradbury to touch down.

Glasgow were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes when forward Rob Harley was sin-binned for trying to slap the ball out of Henry Pyrgos' hands at the base of a ruck.

They paid for that when Richie Gray's offside allowed Boffelli to increase Edinburgh's lead to 15 points.

With Edinburgh now ahead on aggregate in the battle for the 1872 Cup, Glasgow desperately tried to salvage that bit of local pride as they game raced from end to end.

However, the home side all but secured all the bragging rights as a fine move involving Mark Bennett, Kinghorn and Boffelli ended with Edinburgh's full-back passing inside for the supporting Hoyland to dive over from close range.

Warriors gave themselves some late hope of at least salvaging the inter-city crown when Smith superbly caught a Domingo Miotti cross-kick in mid air and touched down in a single movement, but the visitors ran out of time for another score.

Edinburgh: Boffelli, Graham, Bennett, Dean, Hoyland, Kinghorn, Vellacott, Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Hodgson, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: McBurney, Courtney, Atalifo, Sykes, Muncaster, Pyrgos, Van Der Walt, Lang.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, McKay, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McLean, Thompson, Price, Bhatti, Turner, Z. Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson, Gordon, Dempsey.

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Berghan, McDonald, G Brown, Dobie, Miotti, McDowall.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)