Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell last played for Wales in October 2020

Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell has given Wales coach Wayne Pivac an injury scare after limping off against Stormers with a hamstring injury.

Patchell, 29, came on as a second-half replacement in the 26-21 United Rugby Championship defeat, but soon limped off after making a break.

He has been recalled by Pivac for July's three-Test tour of South Africa.

Scarlets coach Dwayne Peel said he was unsure about the severity of Patchell's injury.

Patchell is one of three specialist fly-halves - alongside captain Dan Biggar and Gareth Anscombe - chosen to face the Springboks.

He has suffered a frustrating season after returning from a long-term concussion problem only to pick up niggling leg injuries.

Scarlets centre Johnny Williams, who has also named in the 33-man Wales squad, left the field for a head injury assessment, but also appeared to have a suffered a hand injury in the second half. Peel said Williams was "fine".

Proud in defeat

Scarlets just failed to overhaul Ospreys in the race to finish as the leading Welsh region, win the Welsh Shield and achieve Champions Cup qualification.

"It was a huge effort," said Peel.

"We emptied the tank. Everyone has seen the Stormers play this season, they have been high energy, big physicality, with big carries.

"We went toe to toe with that. I'm proud of the effort we've put in.

"The game was about fine margins, and either side could have won it.

"That's what I expect. We've spoken a lot about being able to score points etc, but it's about being in those battles.

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose. Consistency for us is huge.

"If we can be in those battles against those top sides, they are going to be finishing second in the league, it's big.

"I'm pleased with some of our younger guys. I thought Jac Price was outstanding at second row.

"We had a young front row out against Kitshoff, and Malherbe who are Springboks World Cup winners. That front-row was the Carmarthen Quins front-row of a few years ago."

Scarlets finished 10th in the 16-team league in Peel's first season and the former Wales scrum-half is looking for an improvement next campaign.

"I think there's huge growth, but it is about how we react, these guys have had a taste," added Peel.

"That's the top end level. We can compete, yes, but we have to compete consistently.

"We haven't done that this year is the truth and I think we've been up and down."