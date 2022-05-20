Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's Will Homer waited under the posts before eventually grounding the ball

England and Argentina have been criticised after a long delay before scoring a try helped both sides progress from their World Rugby Sevens men's group in Toulouse.

England's Will Homer ran down the clock by more than two minutes before being challenged and grounding the ball.

Argentina won the game 19-7, with the result meaning both sides progressed at Canada's expense on points difference.

Former referee Nigel Owens said it was "against the spirit of the game".

"When I was refereeing on the WR 7s circuit we would tell the player to ground the ball in this situation. I'm amazed the referee hasn't told him too," added Owens. external-link

In a post on social media external-link about the incident, World Rugby Sevens said: "Unique. Bizarre. Controversial."

It added: "Time seems to stand still in Toulouse as England deliberately delay scoring the try that takes them through to the quarter-finals - and Argentina, down to six men and also going through, let them."

Argentina, England and Canada were all tied on seven points at the end of their Pool A games in the latest round of the World Rugby Sevens series.

The controversial result ensured Argentina finished top and second-placed England went through to the quarter-finals with them, as their points difference was four better than that of third-placed Canada, while Japan were fourth.

In the last eight, England were beaten by Samoa and Argentina lost to Ireland.