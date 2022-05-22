Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia women won the world sevens series with a 21-17 win over rivals New Zealand at Langford on 1 May

New Zealand's women beat newly-crowned world sevens series champions Australia 21-14 in the final leg in Toulouse.

Kelly Brazier scored the winning try as New Zealand came from behind to win their first leg of the 2022 series, as Ireland came fourth overall, England were ninth and Scotland ended in 15th.

Australia won the title by beating New Zealand in Canada on 1 May.

Meanwhile, Olympic champions Fiji beat final debutants Ireland 29-17 in France to win the men's tournament.

Ireland made the final after an opening day which saw Argentina and Australia knocked out in the quarter-finals, while New Zealand and the pre-event series leaders South Africa failed to make the knockout stages.

Fiji's Tevita Dagunu scored a converted try in the first minute but Ireland hit back with two tries from Conroy and Terry Kennedy, with one converted.

Napolioni Bolaca restored Fiji's lead before the break, as Josua Vakurunabili, Elia Canakaivata and Kaminieli Rasaku all crossed after the interval. Conway added a second for Ireland for a late consolation.

Argentina's fifth-place finish with a 21-12 win against England saw them overtake South Africa at the top of the men's standings, while Scotland lost 42-7 to New Zealand in the ninth-place play-off and Wales were beaten 28-14 by Japan in the game for 13th place.

The series is now heading to London for the penultimate leg between 28-29 May.