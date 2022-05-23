Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Toulouse wing Juan Cruz Mallia prepares to tackle Leinster back James Lowe in their Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster will monitor the fitness of Ireland internationals Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe before Saturday's Champions Cup final against La Rochelle at Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

The duo were both injured in the 40-17 semi-final victory over Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on 14 May.

British and Irish Lions prop Furlong suffered an ankle injury, while winger Lowe hurt his shin.

Leinster are chasing a fifth European Cup success and a first since 2018.

La Rochelle are looking to go one better than last season when they lost 22-17 to Toulouse in their first appearance in a final.

"Tadhg Furlong and James Lowe (shin) and Nick McCarthy (shoulder) will increase their training load this week and will be continually assessed ahead of Saturday," explained a statement from Leinster Rugby.

There was a clean bill of health however for hooker Rónan Kelleher who needed a head injury assessment during the win over the defending champions, in which Lowe scored two tries.

Meanwhile, Jordan Larmour, named man-of-the-match during Leinster's URC win over Munster on Saturday evening, reported no issues and has fully recovered from a hip injury.

In the same game, centre Ciarán Frawley was removed for a head injury assessment, which he passed, but he did not return to play due to a facial injury and will be further assessed this week.

Scrum-half Cormac Foley, a try scorer on his first home start against Munster, picked up a shoulder injury and will also be further assessed this week.