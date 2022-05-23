Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter are in just their second season of existence, and finished sixth in the Premier 15s last season

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby praised her side's resilience as they scored a late try to beat Bristol and reach the Premier 15s final.

Exeter had led for much of the game, but Hannah West's late try put Bristol ahead only for Jennine Detiveaux to score with three minutes left.

The 28-24 win put Exeter into their first Premier 15s final in just their second season of existence.

"What showed today was we fought our way to the end," Appleby said.

"I said to them 'this is going to take 80-plus minutes to get to a win' - and it did.

"The resilience that we showed en route to that final try and the fact that we fought and fought and never gave up, that is fighting for each other and that's what this squad has got," she told BBC Radio Devon.

Exeter will face Saracens in the final, just a month after handing the former champions a record 54-12 defeat.

The Chiefs have already secured one trophy after beating outgoing league champions Harlequins 57-12 in last month's Allianz Cup final.

"We need to learn how to keep the momentum and keep it on because Saracens are going to be incredibly tough opposition," added Appleby.

"We need to learn to manage the momentum swings in games better and not allow them to gain momentum.

"The second half of the first half they were in control of that game, and they went back into control within the second half as well.

"We need to work out how we can get control, like the first 20 minutes, and keep it."