Former Wasps and England winger Christian Wade says he is considering a return to rugby union after being released by the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

The 31-year-old joined the Bills in 2019 as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway programme.

Wade failed to make the Bills' regular season roster, although he did score a touchdown on his debut in pre-season in 2019.

"I'm just looking at what the next move will be for me," Wade said.

"Whether I continue to pursue NFL, whether I look at rugby again - because I am starting to build up an appetite for it after being away for so long," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"Ultimately I am intrigued what value [rugby union] teams can see that I could bring to them, now that I've had those three years away," he added.

"It's quite intriguing to see where those teams place me now if I was to join them.

"You add my NFL experience - an elite part of sport - that's something I can bring to teams now as well."

Christian Wade (left) spent nine years with Wasps

Wasps released Wade in order for him to pursue his chance in the NFL - the once-capped England winger was third on the all-time Premiership try-scoring list with 82 tries when he left.

He has dropped to fourth after Chris Ashton broke the all-time mark last month, and Wade says he would like to try and take the record off the 35-year-old Leicester wide man.

"There's been a rivalry and stuff like that - me and Chris go back a while now," he said.

"When I came into the league he was England number one - scoring tries, 'Ash the splash', then eventually I came through the ranks and we were battling it out for that number 14 shirt.

"I'm really happy that he's been able to achieve what he's achieved but if I was to come back to the Premiership there's no doubt in my mind that he won't be holding that record for very long.

"I think he knows that as well.

"We'll have to wait and see if I do make a return back to the Premiership to reclaim that title."