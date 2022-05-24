Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Huw Taylor joined Dragons in the summer of 2018 from Worcester Warriors and has made 43 appearances for the region

Dragons forward Huw Taylor has agreed a new contract to stay with the Gwent region.

The 25-year-old, who can operate at lock or in the back row, has agreed an extension to remain at Rodney Parade for a fifth season.

"My recent shift to a mobile, lineout-calling second row has paid dividends," said Taylor.

"I intend to maintain my mobility, even though I am bulking up, so that I can also play back row when required."

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "Huw is eager to play his part in what we're aiming to achieve, and we're pleased he remains with us on that journey.

"He is a valuable member of our squad who has shown his versatility, particularly in the second half of this season, operating at both lock and in the back row."