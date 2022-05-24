Huw Taylor: Dragons forward agrees new contract
Dragons forward Huw Taylor has agreed a new contract to stay with the Gwent region.
The 25-year-old, who can operate at lock or in the back row, has agreed an extension to remain at Rodney Parade for a fifth season.
"My recent shift to a mobile, lineout-calling second row has paid dividends," said Taylor.
"I intend to maintain my mobility, even though I am bulking up, so that I can also play back row when required."
Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan said: "Huw is eager to play his part in what we're aiming to achieve, and we're pleased he remains with us on that journey.
"He is a valuable member of our squad who has shown his versatility, particularly in the second half of this season, operating at both lock and in the back row."