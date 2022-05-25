Max Argyle moved to Jersey from Championship rivals Rotherham in 2016

Long-serving Jersey Reds back-row Max Argyle and hooker Antonio 'TJ' Harris are two of 14 forwards to agree new deals with the Championship club.

Argyle will begin his seventh season with the island side while high-scoring Harris will start his fourth campaign.

But hooker Jack Macfarlane - who has been with the Reds for six seasons - is to leave the club.

Lock Max Ayling, back-rower Alex Humfrey and prop Jack Higgins are also moving on this summer.

Roy Godfrey and Guy Thompson have already announced their retirements and Wes White is joining Bath, while Alun Lawrence joins permanently from Cardiff after a loan spell this season.

"I'm pleased to have a large proportion of the players who helped us have a very good season returning for more as we build towards 2022-23," said Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon - who agreed a seven-year contract extension earlier this month.

"At the same time we will say farewell to several others who have made significant contributions - Guy and Roy have been key members of the squad and leave the pro game after stellar careers, while Wes has earned his shot at the top level.

"Jack Macfarlane has been part of our squad for six years and always gave 100% - I'd like to thank him, and also Jack Higgins, Alex Humfrey and Max Ayling for what they've done, and wish all those leaving us the very best for the future."

Reds forwards staying for 2022-23:

James Flynn, Huw Owen, Adam Nicol, Steve Longwell, TJ Harris, Eoghan Clarke, Harry Doolan, Macauley Cook, Sean O'Connor, Tom Everard, Max Argyle, Lewis Wynne, Tim Grey, Alun Lawrence.