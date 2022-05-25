Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johann van Graan will take over at Bath next season

Incoming Bath boss Johann van Graan will become the club's head of rugby and take complete responsibility for rugby matters as part of a reshuffle.

Stuart Hooper, director of rugby since 2019, becomes general manager.

Hooper will report to Van Graan "in delivering the club's long-term plans which include the further enhancement of its player pathway and academy".

He led the team to the play-offs during his first campaign, but this season they have won five Premiership matches.

They endured a torrid run of 12 straight defeats and have sat at the bottom of the table most of the year.

South African Van Graan's appointment was announced in December and sees him leave Munster after five seasons at the helm, having steered them to two European Champions Cup semi-finals and last season's Pro14 final.

The 42-year-old will assume "complete responsibility for rugby matters" as the team's head of rugby.

"This reset will provide the foundations for a revival for the club over the coming seasons," said Bath chief executive Tarquin McDonald.

Edward Griffiths, who became Bath's chairman in December, is also leaving the club.

Former Saracens CEO Griffiths was brought on board in the autumn to conduct a review into the team's season and their poor start, with a number of his recommendations being implemented since.