Former England Students forward Sam Rodman started four games and came off the bench a further 13 times for the Pirates this season

Cornish Pirates prop Sam Rodman is to join Championship rivals Hartpury.

The 29-year-old has played 41 times for the club since moving to the Mennaye from Jersey Reds in 2019.

Rodman received a letter from US President Joe Biden last year after working as part of the security team during the G7 summit in Cornwall.

"Sam has been a most valuable asset to the Cornish Pirates during his time with us," said Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"He does a lot of work that people don't see and had to be very patient reference the players who played in front of him.

"You can put him on the field, and he is able to hold the set-piece together and contribute around the field, and we wish him all the best for the future."