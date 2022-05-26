Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonah Holmes (right) has scored two tries in seven matches for Wales

Wales international Jonah Holmes has signed for Championship club Ealing Trailfinders from Welsh side Dragons.

The 29-year-old winger scored 14 tries in 31 matches in three seasons with the Gwent region.

Holmes scored 24 tries in three seasons with Premiership club Leicester prior to moving to Wales.

Ealing won the this season's Championship but were denied promotion to the top flight for failing to meet required stadium capacity standards.

The west London club appealed the decision but withdrew that appeal last month.

Holmes was born in Stockport but raised in Ealing and said he is relishing the opportunity to play in his hometown.

"I've been at some great clubs around the UK but Ealing has always been home for me and over the next few years I'm going to try to deliver some of my best rugby," he told the club's website external-link .

Holmes has seven caps for his country since making his debut in 2018, scoring two tries, with the length of his Ealing deal undisclosed.

He was linked with a move to the Trailfinders last month after turning down a new contract with Dragons.