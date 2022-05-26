Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Rogers impressed for Wales Sevens before making his full international senior debut in 2021

Wales back Tom Rogers has signed a new Scarlets contract.

The wing or full-back, 23, has won two caps and becomes the latest player to re-sign ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Welsh region have not announced the length of the deal.

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Tom is one of a number of young home-grown back-three players we are excited about at the club. He is a player who works hard on his game and is always looking to learn and get better."

Rogers made his Scarlets debut in 2017 and has made 30 appearances, scoring eight tries.

The Wales Sevens international earned his first senior 15-a-side Wales caps against Canada and Argentina on the 2021 summer tour.

"With the competition in the back three, we know we have to make the most of opportunities when they come and Dwayne has shown he will give the jersey to young players if they are playing and training well enough," Rogers said.

"I'm looking forward to a big pre-season ahead and us building on the foundations we have put in place this year."

Sam Lousi, Rhys Patchell, Scott Williams, Ryan Conbeer, Johnny McNicholl, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Sam Costelow, Steff Thomas and Tomas Lezana have also recently signed new Scarlets contracts.