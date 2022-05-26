Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Christian Judge has played 28 times for Worcester this season

Worcester tight-head prop Christian Judge is to return to Saracens.

The 29-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the club, having played 22 games for Saracens while on loan from Cornish Pirates in the 2018-19 season.

He helped Saracens win the 2019 Premiership before moving to Bath that summer, and joined Worcester in 2021.

"My first season with the club was an unforgettable experience and for me it's a special place," Judge told the club website.

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: "Judgey was a well-respected and popular member of the group during his loan spell and he returns having picked up invaluable experience over the last three seasons.

"We are convinced that his best days are ahead of him."