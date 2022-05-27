Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Duncan scored 72 tries for Cornish Pirates in his career

Cornish Pirates back-row Tom Duncan is to leave the Championship club after almost a decade.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Pirates from Redruth in December 2012, has made 155 appearances and scored 72 tries but has decided "to step away from full-time rugby employment".

Duncan overcame serious injuries early in his career to become a try-scoring stalwart for the Pirates.

This season he crossed the line nine times in 22 games, including 20 starts.

"At one stage it looked as if his playing career would perhaps be cut short," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"However, to his credit he showed determination to return to fitness and fought his way back and for a long time now has been a big presence both on and off the field.

"Tom has proved a potent performer, especially when given a sniff of the line from just five metres out, plus his leadership skills have been invaluable.

"Clearly we will miss him, but he can feel very proud of what he has achieved, and he will leave behind fond memories."