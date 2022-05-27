Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Simon Hammersley made his Premiership debut in 2014 at the age of 21

Sale Sharks full-back Simon Hammersley will retire from rugby at the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Newcastle Falcons in 2019, will now pursue a career outside of the game, according to the club.

He has made 59 appearances for Sale, including 16 games this season.