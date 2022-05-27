Simon Hammersley: Sale Sharks full-back to retire from rugby at end of season
Sale Sharks full-back Simon Hammersley will retire from rugby at the end of the current season.
The 28-year-old, who joined from Newcastle Falcons in 2019, will now pursue a career outside of the game, according to the club.
He has made 59 appearances for Sale, including 16 games this season.
"Everyone would like to thank Simon for his huge contribution over the past three years and we wish him the best for the future," the club said.