Leinster 21 La Rochelle 24: La Rochelle win Heineken Champions Cup as last-gasp try sinks Leinster

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

La Rochelle celebrate after collecting the Champions Cup
Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle
Leinster (12) 21
Pens: Sexton 6, R Byrne
La Rochelle (7) 24
Tries: Rhule, Bourgarit, Retiere Cons: West 3 Pens: West

La Rochelle won the Champions Cup for the first time in hugely dramatic fashion as Arthur Retiere's 79th-minute try saw them edge Leinster 24-21.

Leinster had to defend heroically in the latter stages in Marseille but their defence was eventually breached as Retiere stretched to touch down.

They had led for much of the game thanks to six Johnny Sexton penalties and one from Ross Byrne.

Raymond Rhule and Pierre Bourgarit had crossed for La Rochelle's other tries.

The triumph delivers a first major trophy for La Rochelle, who became the 13th side to win the Champions Cup and the fourth from France.

The French side had beaten Leinster at the semi-final stage last season, but lost to Toulouse in the showpiece, so this will go some way to make up for that disappointment.

Their coach Ronan O'Gara, the tournament's record points scorer, joins his Leinster counterpart Leo Cullen as the only men to win the championship as a player and a coach.

The Irish province were frustrated, however, in their bid to equal Toulouse's record of five wins in Europe's premier club competition.

Leinster enjoyed the better of the early stages and were rewarded with two Sexton penalties in the opening nine minutes, the French side being punished for their indiscipline, firstly for hands in the ruck and then offside.

O'Gara's team responded a minute later when wing Rhule powered over the line, with Ihaia West converting.

Robbie Henshaw had been too slow to roll away from a tackle but advantage was played and La Rochelle passed the ball quickly through the hands. Dillyn Leyds' offload set Rhule on his way to weave past Hugo Keenan and other defenders before diving over.

Sexton restored his side's lead with his third penalty in the 22nd minute after their opponents were punished for crossing in midfield, but the Irish side had to endure a period of pressure in the run-up to the interval.

La Rochelle stretched their opponents, attacking from side to side but suffered from a lack of composure at vital stages as they advanced on the line.

Two vital scrums before half-time, one at either end of the pitch, both went in Leinster's favour, and Sexton knocked over a fourth penalty in added time.

Hugo Keenan and Jonathan Danty
Leinster's Hugo Keenan comes up against Jonathan Danty of La Rochelle

La Rochelle reduced their deficit two minutes into the second half as West landed three points after Caelan Doris failed to release, but two further penalties from Sexton made the Top 14 side pay for a lack of discipline.

Feeding off the energy of the partisan crowd at Stade Orange Velodrome, La Rochelle drew themselves to within a point when they won their own line-out, put together an attacking maul and Bourgarit rumbled over to touch down, West adding the extras.

Five minutes later French second row Thomas Lavault was shown a yellow card by referee Wayne Barnes for a blatant off-the-ball trip on Jamison Gibson-Park and replacement Ross Byrne, who had just come on in place of a hobbling Sexton, kicked over a penalty.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, La Rochelle proved dominant up front and enjoyed a sustained period of territorial possession, earning a series of penalties, but were repeatedly frustrated in their efforts to score as they kicked for the corner and then took a scrum.

Their patience was eventually rewarded when replacement scrum-half Retiere stretched and dotted the ball down on the line for the crucial score. West contributed the additional two points to secure an unforgettable success after a thrilling game.

Leinster: Keenan; J O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Ryan; Doris, Van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Ala'alatoa, McCarthy, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, Frawley.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Leyds, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule; West, Berjon; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Skelton; Liebenberg, Haddad, Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Bourdeau, Retiere, Botia, Favre.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 19:57

    Best team on the day won.

  • Comment posted by No Conflict, today at 19:57

    I'm glad for rugby that La Rochelle won although I still think Leinster are the best team in Europe.

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 19:56

    There was a lot of negative comments about English rugby after Leicester lost to Leinster from the Irish fans. Yet again an Irish side falls short in a major competition despite all the bravado.

  • Comment posted by Patrick McC, today at 19:56

    Another Irish team outmuscled indicating that no matter how exciting their game they cannot beat the big boys when it matters.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 19:54

    I don’t usually enjoy listening to Jonny Sexton whingeing but really enjoyed his post match interview start to finish! Refs fault apparently!! Hahaha!

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 19:57

      Simon replied:
      He is pathetic. He wanted to start waving his arms and rolling around on the floor but knew it wouldn't have an effect on the result.

  • Comment posted by Pumpyface, today at 19:54

    Good to see the better team on the day won. It's fair to say that rugby won. I started off by thinking Wayne Barnes favoured Leinster, but in reality it all evened out in the end.

    Johnny Sexton was unusually subdued on this occasion, but he obviously realised the writing was on the wall.

  • Comment posted by Shupi, today at 19:53

    You groan when you see Wayne Barnes is the ref of any game You get the impression he thinks if he hasn't blown the whistle for thirty seconds he's not doing his job.

  • Comment posted by AK73 , today at 19:51

    WHAT A GAME! La Rochelle - massive help from the crowd but their forwards laid a solid foundation, even during the yellow! Well played Leinster, you'll get the 5th next year 👍🤞

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 19:50

    3 tries , well deserved win, but why was Barnes so lenient it’s not on to allow continuous offending in the 5m.
    The defensive advantage when a penalty is not enough is just huge. And as time approaches the yellow punishment diminishes. Needs sorting

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 19:56

      Sam replied:
      Penalty try sorts that problem. Surprised he didn’t use it. The offending is typical Leinster.

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 19:49

    Won't be long before the "Barnes cost us the match" crowd appear.

    Truth be told, the better side won.

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 19:53

      Simon replied:
      100%. Barnes should have given a yellow for Leinster, all day offside.

  • Comment posted by Chris Donovan, today at 19:49

    One Corkman vs fifteen Dubs. No contest. Here's up 'em all says the boys of Fairhill! Lol ;-)

  • Comment posted by Shupi, today at 19:48

    Leinster are a very good team but also a functional team, so it's good to see the side who made lots of mistakes but played with pace and flair coming out on top.

    • Reply posted by mike tv, today at 19:52

      mike tv replied:
      ‘Functional’, do you watch any rugby? La Rochelle set out to stop Leinster scoring as that’s what they do, score lots of tries. Goodness me I have no words.

  • Comment posted by angloal, today at 19:48

    Great game, exciting finish. Both sets of backs looked good with the ball.
    But 3 tries to 0 says it all.

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 19:47

    Wayne Barnes decides yet another match.

    • Reply posted by Spoot, today at 19:49

      Spoot replied:
      He decided the winning margin, not the result.

  • Comment posted by betty swollocks, today at 19:45

    Excellent, Leinster lose.

    • Reply posted by mike tv, today at 19:50

      mike tv replied:
      Sounds like you were more happy for Leinster to lose than La Rochelle to win. Guess you’re a footie fan who’s strayed onto the wrong page.

  • Comment posted by Bath Belgae, today at 19:45

    Best team won, great game to watch

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 19:45

    Great game to watch. Always felt La Rochelle were the better team. Quite worried about the future of this tournament if national sides are able to play club sides. Needs some guidelines I think.

  • Comment posted by oncewerefast, today at 19:44

    I listened to the second half of this on the way back from going to the beach with my son…epic!
    Well done La Rochelle!!!!

  • Comment posted by mike tv, today at 19:44

    If you don’t play any rugby you can’t blame anyone but yourself. Byrne came on and dropped the ball three times when in possession, coughed up field position in a very tight game. Big moments changed the momentum.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 19:43

    Money talks.

    • Reply posted by Simon, today at 19:48

      Simon replied:
      Leinster's budget is far bigger, even without the Irish sporting tax incentives. Listen to Bernard Jackman on the RugbyPod. This was Leinster's to lose and boy did they lose it. All that rest, all that rotation is no substitute for heart.

