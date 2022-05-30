Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Justin Clegg suffered a stress fracture in his back earlier in his Warriors career

Worcester Warriors lock Justin Clegg has agreed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old came through the Warriors academy and made his 50th appearance for the club against London Irish last month.

He follows centre Ashley Beck and winger Tom Howe in committing himself to the club for next season when Nick Easter joins as forwards coach.

"The last two seasons have been good for me personally," he said.

"To be part of the squad that won the Premiership Rugby Cup was very special. Not playing in the final didn't matter, it was just as significant for us on the sidelines as it was for the boys who played.

"To have been on that journey is something that I will treasure."

Worcester are at home to Bath in their final game of the season on Saturday.

"Cleggy has all the ingredients to be a top-class lock. He's athletic and he's a big man, the job is to make him into a Premiership animal," said lead rugby consultant Steve Diamond, who will replace the retiring Alan Solomons as director of rugby at Sixways next season.